Former delivery driver sentenced following multiple armed robberies in Warren County

A Warren County judge sentenced Da'Sean McCleskey from 9 to 10.5 years in prison following a...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A Warren County judge sentenced a Dayton man from 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm, according to Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.

Fornshell says that former Home City Ice delivery driver Da’Sean McCleskey, 22, of Dayton, engaged in seven armed robberies from Dec. 2021 to Jan. 2022 in the cities of Franklin, Moraine, Huber Heights, Beavercreek, and Riverside.

McCleskey went to a gas station with his personal car masked and armed, held the gas station clerk at gunpoint while demanding money.

Police were able to identify McCleskey’s car through flock safety cameras, Fornshell said.

Fornshell says each of the businesses McCleskey went to were Home City Ice customers.

McCleskey pleaded guilty in August, Fornshell said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

