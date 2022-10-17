LaRosa’s flagship restaurant reopens after major renovation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a three-month-long renovation, LaRosa’s flagship location is open again in the Westside.

The Boudinot location has been closed since July to do a $1 million renovation project at the location that first opened in 1954.

Not only is everything new except some of the memorabilia, but the seating is also different.

The new configuration allows for more large gatherings and booths that accommodate large families or groups.

“You do this to bring a smile to the face of your guest,” says Mike LaRosa, “And when they see the new facility, and they’re so impressed, and they sit down, and they describe how it makes them feel, that’s part of the experience that we hope to provide our guest.”

Even the original owner of LaRosa’s, Buddy, was there to welcome customers back to the newly renovated Westside location.

Buddy’s kids, Mark and Mike, started in the family business as children.

“You know, when you’re in the family business, you start working as a child,” explains Mike, “And if you cut the mustard and they teach you other things.”

Now the third generation of LaRosa family members is working to continue the tradition Buddy started nearly 70 years ago.

The family says they enjoy what they do and hope to be around for many more generations to come.

“There are generations of loyal customers, generations of loyal team members that have been here that have made this place what it is,” says Mark.

The first 200 customers at the grand reopening received goodie bags with LaRosa-themed gifts.

