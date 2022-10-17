Mail carrier robbed in Green Township, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A mail carrier was robbed in Green Township Monday morning, according to Green Township police.

Officers say the mail carrier was delivering mail around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of White Oak Drive when the suspect approached the victim and brandished a firearm.

Officers say no one was injured during the incident.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Postal Inspectors responded to the scene and are working with law enforcement.

This incident comes after a series of mail thefts have been increasing in the area.

Frank Albergo, president of the Postal Police Officers Association, says that in 2020, the postal service defunded its uniformed police force in the midst of a mail theft epidemic. Although the PPOs still exist, they’re confined to postal facilities.

He adds that they still go from one post office to another, but while traveling if they see a mail theft or robbery, they are supposed to drive the other way and call 911.

There are more postal inspectors than postal police officers, Albergo stated.

Anyone with information on the Green Township incident is asked to contact the 24/7 U.S. Postal Inspection Service hotline at 877-876-2455.

