Man killed in West Price Hill shooting
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead following a shooting in West Price Hill.
The man was found dead inside of a car parked outside of an apartment complex on Sunset Avenue around 11 a.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
No further information has been released at this time.
