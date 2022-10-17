Contests
Man killed in West Price Hill shooting

The man was found dead inside of a car parked outside of an apartment complex on Sunset Avenue...
The man was found dead inside of a car parked outside of an apartment complex on Sunset Avenue around 11 a.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet and Kendall Hyde
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead following a shooting in West Price Hill.

The man was found dead inside of a car parked outside of an apartment complex on Sunset Avenue around 11 a.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

No further information has been released at this time.

