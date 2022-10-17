Man killed in West Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead following a shooting in West Price Hill.

The man was found dead inside of a car parked outside of an apartment complex on Sunset Avenue around 11 a.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Happening now @CincyPD are investigating a fatal shooting around 11 am on Sunset Avenue. Officers say they found one man dead in his car from a gunshot wound when they arrived. I will continue to keep you up to date as I learn more. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/KO7LIbvwPu — Kendall Hyde (@KendallHydeTV) October 17, 2022

No further information has been released at this time.

