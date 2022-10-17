Motorcyclist dies following Sunday crash on Ronald Reagan Highway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist died Sunday following a crash on Ronald Reagan Highway.

Malachi Terry, 45, of Cincinnati died at University Hospital from injuries he suffered in the wreck, according to the Springfield Township Police Department.

Police did not release specific details on the crash other than it happened around 5:15 p.m. near the 26.2 mile post of Ronald Reagan Highway, the department said on Monday.

Call the Springfield Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Division at 513-729-1300 if you have information about Sunday’s wreck.

