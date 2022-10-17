Police cruiser hit in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A four-car crash in Warren County Sunday afternoon caused significant damage to a Harveysburg police cruiser.

It happened around 2 p.m. on OH-73 in Harveysburg.

The cruiser was vacant at the time, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Injuries were reported. It’s unclear how many people were hurt.

No word on what led to the crash. We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.