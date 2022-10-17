Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Prosecution rests in West Chester quadruple murder trial

A last-minute evidence submission may have cut down one of the defense’s arguments.
Gurpreet Singh's murder trial continues in Butler County
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - The prosecution in the trial of Gupreet Singh revealed new evidence Monday just before it rested its case.

Singh is accused of killing his wife, her parents and her aunt at an apartment complex in West Chester in April 2019. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Since the beginning of the trial, the defense has pressed the narrative that the murders were actually committed by Indian mafia over a property dispute in that country.

Singh’s defense offered Shabazz Singh Nagra as an alternative suspect, claiming he is part of “India Land Mafia.”

But Monday afternoon, prosecutors unveiled records from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement appearing to show Nagra would have been in Canada at the time of the murders.

“As long as we’re clear, this was gathered four days ago,” the defense attorney said. “I mean, we just got this four days ago. I don’t want to hide anything from the jury, but we got it on Thursday about 8 p.m.”

Last week, witnesses testified about a possible murder weapon and alleged prior physical abuse suffered by one of the victims at Singh’s hand.

The prosecution also played the initial police interview with Singh, where he described entering the apartment where the murders happened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders called Kroger’s latest move an “absolute disaster” on Twitter.
Bernie Sanders blasts Kroger’s $24.6B Albertsons deal, calls it ‘absolute disaster’
Ashley Rison pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition,...
Ex-New Miami coach accused of having sex with student pleads guilty to charges
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Kamron Rechtin, 19, Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26 (shown) and three minors were arrested following a...
3 minors, 2 adults arrested following 4 car thefts in NKY
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) greets fans as he leaves the field after the...
Joe Burrow’s foundation pays medical bills for families of 20 patients at Cincy Children’s
LaRosa's reopens its flagship location after a major renovation lasting three months.
LaRosa’s flagship restaurant reopens after major renovation
Renderings of the proposed redevelopment of the Duke Energy Convention Center in Downtown...
3CDC unveils ‘bold’ vision for $200 million convention center redevelopment
Renderings of the proposed redevelopment of the Duke Energy Convention Center in Downtown...
Redevelopment of the Duke Energy Convention Center