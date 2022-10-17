Contests
Say it ain’t snow?!

By Ashley Smith
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire Tri-State due to overnight temperatures dropping to near or below freezing this evening. That means tender plants and vegetation could be killed. We also could see a few flurries or drizzle at times tonight and tomorrow morning. Cold weather is expected through Thursday morning. Any snow that does fall will not stick as the ground temperature is far too warm.

Tuesday afternoon clouds will be more plentiful than the sun with highs only in the upper 40s. Wednesday and Thursday highs will be in the 50s. Warmer weather is expected this weekend with highs in the 60s Friday and 70s this weekend. After the chance for drizzle, we will see dry weather persist yet again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

