Snow flurries possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State could see some snow flurries from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

A wave of energy passing through the Tri-State Monday night might trigger sprinkles and even some snow flurries.

A Freeze Warning is also in effect throughout the entire Tri-State from 10 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect tonight - Lows could drop into the upper 20s @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/HYaXb41vaJ — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) October 17, 2022

Parts of Tri-State could see lows fall into the mid-to-upper 20s, FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Catherine Bodak says.

The low temperature for Cincinnati is 32°, she explains.

Tuesday will be another blustery and cold day with mostly cloudy skies and highs only in the 40s and gusts up to 30 miles per hour, bringing wind chills to the upper 30s and low 40s, according to her forecast.

Bodak says to expect widespread frost and even some freezing conditions again Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and also Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.