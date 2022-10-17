Suspect in killings of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore fit to stand trial, prosecutor’s office says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect in the killing of a Cincinnati mother and her 3-year-old son is fit to stand trial, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Desean Brown is accused of killing Nyteisha Lattimore and her son, Nylo, in 2020.

Prosecutors think Nylo’s body was thrown into the Ohio River. Despite countless search efforts, his body has not been found.

Brown’s lawyers have filed a motion to exclude their client from possibly facing the death penalty, court records show.

The filed motion claims he is seriously mentally ill, which under Ohio law, means he could not receive a death penalty sentence.

The judge in the case says the prosecution needs time to have their own independent expert evaluate Brown to see if they to conclude Brown is mentally ill, as the defense determined.

A hearing for the exclusion of the death penalty motion is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Back in June, Brown was in court for another motion hearing in the murder case when Nylo’s biological father, Tonio Hughes, ran up and punched him in the face.

Two sheriff’s deputies quickly restrained Hughes and placed him into custody, Hamilton County Sheriff’s PIO Kyla Woods said.

Following the incident, Judge Megan Shanahan found Hughes in contempt of court and sentenced him to seven days at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The judge ordered Hughes to be released on June 27, which was three days earlier than the original release date.

