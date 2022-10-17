When do fall colors peak in the Tri-State? Could be earlier than usual this year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The fall season brings many changes in the Tri-State, including the colors of leaves fading from green to yellows, oranges, reds and browns.

On average, Cincinnati typically has peak foliage colors around the final week of October.

This coincides with the first freeze of the season, which in the Tri-State usually happens around Oct. 25.

However, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, southwest Ohio is already at near-peak and peak foliage colors.

This is likely due to the recent drier weather along with the cool start to the fall season, which sped up the process of the green fading off of leaves.

Frost and freezing conditions, however, also affect the intensity of colors and the amount of time you see the colors on deciduous trees in the region.

Why do leaves change colors in the fall?

Foliage of colorful leaves in the fall are influenced by three primary factors: leaf pigmentation, length of daylight and weather.

To start with leaf pigments, chlorophyll gives leaves their green color in the spring and summer to promote the food-making process via photosynthesis, which is necessary for the tree’s growth. The more sunlight yields more growth, and the inverse is true.

Leaves also have carotenoids and anthocyanin, which are chemicals responsible for producing yellow, orange, brown and also red colors in leaves, respectively.

According to the USDA, “both chlorophyll and carotenoids are present in the chloroplasts of leaf cells throughout the growing season. Most anthocyanins are produced in the autumn, in response to bright light and excess plant sugars within leaf cells.”

With daylight decreasing in the fall, chlorophyll amounts break down and eventually is destroyed, revealing the different colors you see in September, October and early November. The carotenoids and anthocyanin that are present in the leaf are then revealed with the green fading away.

Length of daylight is another factor, aforementioned with the food-making process. With less daylight and more nighttime, the veins that deliver sugars from the leaf to the roots begin to slowly close thanks to the cooler conditions that comes with longer night hours. This traps sugars in the leaf, which help the production of carotenoids and anthocyanin even further. Once the vein is completely separated, the leaves are ready to fall off of the tree.

The final factor, weather, is very important. The best weather for vibrant colors are warm days and cool, but not frosty or freezing nights with normal amounts of moisture - not too wet or too dry.

In addition, the climate between spring and fall is crucial in getting the most vibrant colors. The best climate for the most vibrant colors are as follows: a warm, wet spring, favorable summer weather and warm, sunny fall days with cool nights.

