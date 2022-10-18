$2M Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky, next jackpot up to $508M

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., (WXIX) - Check your tickets!

Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Kentucky for Monday’s drawing that is now worth $2 million and so far no one has come forward, lottery officials announced Tuesday morning.

The winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize.

This prize usually pays $1 million but the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play to that doubles the prize.

The winning numbers are 19-30-36-46-60 and Powerball 25. The Power Play number is 3.

Kentucky lottery officials say once they receive security clearance, they will release the retailer location where the winning ticket was sold.

The retailer will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner or winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets immediately.

They have 180 days from Monday night’s drawing to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot crossed the half-billion-dollar mark after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn Monday night.

Wednesday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $508 million ($256.3 million cash value).

The last time the Powerball jackpot was above the half-billion-dollar mark was in the January 5 drawing, when tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot.

In addition to the January 5 drawing, the Powerball jackpot has been won four other times this year.

The most recent jackpot win occurred in the August 3 drawing, when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $206.9 million jackpot.

Since then, the game has had 32 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

