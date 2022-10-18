Contests
5-year-old shot in Wisconsin; police looking for person of interest

A 5-year-old was shot Monday evening. Police are looking for a person of interest.
By Jason Zimmerman and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Police are investigating the shooting of a 5-year-old child and looking for a person of interest.

Police responded Monday evening to a report of a gunshot victim in an apartment building on the 1600 block of Amy Street near Bellevue Street, WBAY reported.

A young girl was taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police are looking for a person of interest who they said is driving a dark green Mercury Milan. The small, 4-door sedan is an older car. Models were produced from 2006 to 2011.

Although the shooter is on the loose, police said there is not a threat to the public.

“We are still obviously at the very beginning of what will be a pretty detailed investigation. There’s still a lot of investigative work for us to do to get to the bottom of this to find out what happened, but obviously, we are committed in a case like this to get to the bottom of it,” Chief Chris Davis said.

Neighbors said they are concerned that nobody is in custody for the shooting.

“I would like to find out what’s going on, too, because it’s my neighborhood. I don’t even know if I want to let my dogs out right now,” neighbor Lynne Jones said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

