Attempted abduction caught on video; Cincinnati police trying to ID suspect
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are trying to identify a man they say was caught on video trying to abduct a woman on Sunday.
The video released Tuesday shows a man in an orange shirt fastly walking up behind a woman near E. Seymour Avenue and Market Place around 4 p.m., according to police.
The woman managed to fight off the would-be abductor, and she runs away in the opposite direction.
Police did not release a physical description of the man, but did release information on the car he was seen leaving the area in.
The suspect’s vehicle is a late model, possibly gold color, Toyota Corolla, according to CPD.
Call Detective Blackwell at 513-569-8600 if you have information on the suspect. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
The woman did release a statement through police:
