Attempted abduction caught on video; Cincinnati police trying to ID suspect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are trying to identify a man they say was caught on video trying to abduct a woman on Sunday.

The video released Tuesday shows a man in an orange shirt fastly walking up behind a woman near E. Seymour Avenue and Market Place around 4 p.m., according to police.

The woman managed to fight off the would-be abductor, and she runs away in the opposite direction.

Police did not release a physical description of the man, but did release information on the car he was seen leaving the area in.

The suspect’s vehicle is a late model, possibly gold color, Toyota Corolla, according to CPD.

Warning: the attached video shows an attempted abduction that took place on 10-16-22 @ 4pm near E Seymour Ave & Market Place in District 4



If you have info please call D4 Investigator Blackwell at 513-569-8600 or you can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 pic.twitter.com/HVHJz6RHkM — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) October 18, 2022

Call Detective Blackwell at 513-569-8600 if you have information on the suspect. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

The woman did release a statement through police:

It was surprising because I would never have expected anything like this to happen. The only thing I was thinking of was my family, that I wouldn’t see them again. That is why I was fighting so hard to get away. It was frightening.

