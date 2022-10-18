Contests
Attempted abduction caught on video; Cincinnati police trying to ID suspect

The video released Tuesday shows a man in an orange shirt fastly walking up behind a woman near E. Seymour Avenue and Market Place around 4 p.m., according to police.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are trying to identify a man they say was caught on video trying to abduct a woman on Sunday.

The video released Tuesday shows a man in an orange shirt fastly walking up behind a woman near E. Seymour Avenue and Market Place around 4 p.m., according to police.

The woman managed to fight off the would-be abductor, and she runs away in the opposite direction.

Police did not release a physical description of the man, but did release information on the car he was seen leaving the area in.

The suspect’s vehicle is a late model, possibly gold color, Toyota Corolla, according to CPD.

Call Detective Blackwell at 513-569-8600 if you have information on the suspect. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

The woman did release a statement through police:

