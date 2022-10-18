Bengals’ Joe Burrow up for FedEx Air NFL Player Of The Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow is up for the FedEx Air NFL Player Of The Week award.

You can vote until 3 p.m. Wednesday at NFL.com/FedEx.

He was nominated for his performance during the team’s 30-26 win Sunday over the New Orleans Saints.

Burrow completed 28 of 37 attempts (75.7 percent) for 300 yards and three touchdowns for a 126 passer rating in the Bengals’ win over the Saints.

The other quarterback contenders are Josh Allen from Buffalo and Matt Ryan from Indianapolis.

FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the name of the winning quarterback and running back for a total of $4,000 to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

