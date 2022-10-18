Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Could see some light precip Tuesday morning

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We could see a few flurries or drizzle at times Tuesday morning. However, any precipitation that falls will not stick as the ground temperature is far too warm.

Cold weather is expected through Thursday morning. Freezing temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday mornings too.

Tuesday afternoon clouds will be more plentiful than the sun with highs only in the upper 40s. Wednesday and Thursday highs will be in the 50s. Warmer weather is expected this weekend with highs in the 60s Friday and 70s this weekend. After the chance for drizzle, we will see dry weather persist yet again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Rison pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition,...
Ex-New Miami coach accused of having sex with student pleads guilty to charges
An employee at Dohn Community High School got angry Monday and flipped several desks over,...
Cincinnati high school employee’s angry outburst results in early dismissal for students
Malachi Terry, 45, died at the hospital after being involved in a crash that happened around...
Motorcyclist dies following Sunday crash on Ronald Reagan Highway
Officials said Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Kamron Rechtin, 19, Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26 (shown) and three minors were arrested following a...
3 minors, 2 adults arrested following 4 car thefts in NKY

Latest News

Aerial view of fall's changing colors at Heckrodt Wetland Reserve in Menasha
A FEW FLAKES and a FREEZE WARNING
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT
Evening Forecast
Cold weather for a few days
Cold and frosty weather tonight