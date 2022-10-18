Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Covington food pantry in need of help to keep feeding community

Covington food pantry in need of help to assist those they serve
By Kody Fisher
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A food pantry in Covington says they are in desperate need of help so they can feed people in the community.

FOX19 NOW’s Kody Fisher has more on how you may be able to help out.

If you want to donate to help families in need, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Rison pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition,...
Ex-New Miami coach accused of having sex with student pleads guilty to charges
An employee at Dohn Community High School got angry Monday and flipped several desks over,...
Cincinnati high school employee’s angry outburst results in early dismissal for students
Malachi Terry, 45, died at the hospital after being involved in a crash that happened around...
Motorcyclist dies following Sunday crash on Ronald Reagan Highway
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Cincinnati police identified the 33-year-old man shot and killed over the weekend in the...
Update: Police ID victim found shot to death inside vehicle with child in West Price Hill

Latest News

Kings Island celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2022.
Kings Island teases ‘big’ announcement about 2023
The video released Tuesday shows a man in an orange shirt swiftly walking up behind a woman...
Attempted abduction caught on video; Cincinnati police trying to ID suspect
An escaped inmate was barricaded inside a Mason hotel room for several hours with a female...
No charges to be filed against law enforcement in deadly shooting of escaped inmate barricaded with hostage
Forest Park city council decriminalizes marijuana possession.
Forest Park City Council decriminalizes marijuana, expecting growth in business