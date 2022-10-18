First Alert Weather: Earliest snow of season ever blows in

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The earliest snow of the season ever in Greater Cincinnati arrived Monday night, leaving just trace amounts, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

There’s a slight chance for a few more flurries currently blowing around in southeastern Indiana early Tuesday to move into our region, but these are expected to end by 7 a.m.

Any snow that does fall will not stick because ground temperatures are far too warm.

ALERT: Can't rule out some slick spots on the roadways this morning, with temps in spots, hovering near the freezing mark. Cold & windy too! @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/GB7ojRGxiC — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) October 18, 2022

Blame it all on a strong cold front moving through the Ohio Valley, bringing temperatures we usually see in December, not October.

Until now, the earliest snow flurries were recorded previous three times at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), most recently on Oct. 18, 1992.

The earliest accumulating snow brought nearly six inches on Oct. 19 and 20, 1989. Fall leaves and the heavy wet snow combined to create chaos with many power outages lasting several days, says Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer.

A Freeze Warning was in effect for the entire Tri-State until 10 a.m. with the low expected to dip to 32 degrees, but it was dropped for most of us.

The morning low is now expected to remain just above the freezing mark, at 34 degrees.

Most of the Tri-State has been dropped from the FREEZE WARNING @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/9vLhrFuEix — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) October 18, 2022

Later, it will be a cold and blustery day. The high temperature will struggle to reach the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

It also will be windy with gusts up to 30 miles per hour, bringing wind chills to the upper 30s and low 40s, says Meteorologist Catherine Bodak.

Expect widespread frost and even some freezing conditions again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Daytime temperatures will be warmer, however, with highs in the 50s on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Even warmer air will arrive just in time for the weekend.

Highs will make it into the 60s by Friday and push into the 70s on both Saturday and Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.