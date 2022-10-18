Contests
Forest Park City Council decriminalizes marijuana, expecting growth in business

By Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Park City Council voted to decriminalize possession of marijuana during the city council meeting on Monday night.

Those who are 18 or older that are found with less than 200 grams of marijuana in a non-public area will receive a minor misdemeanor, according to Ordinance No. 24-2022.

Additionally, those convicted will receive no jail time, nor receive a fine.

As public opinion on marijuana changes over time and the industry continues to grow, states and local governments, such as Ohio, have also lessened the punishment for marijuana and have amended legislation.

According to the city council, they anticipate Forest Park to have an increase in marijuana-based businesses that will grow, sell, or manufacture-related products that will bring new jobs.

“We just want to make sure that as new industry and new business comes to our community, our residents are also benefiting to the laws that are related to this new industry,” Forest Park Mayor Aharon Brown said. “I think this is actually very timely considering President Biden … [used] executive action to expunge a lot of non-violent marijuana convictions.”

The ordinance received a unanimous vote from council members and is expected to go into effect immediately.

