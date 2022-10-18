Kings Island teases ‘big’ announcement about 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island has something big to announce, according to a park spokesperson.

The announcement will come Wednesday morning. It relates to “new additions to the park for its 2023 season.”

What’s new for 2023? Visit our website tomorrow to find out! Let the speculation begin. #KingsIsland pic.twitter.com/HVm9RD4UhW — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) October 18, 2022

The Warren County amusement park celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022.

The year saw the Kings Island permanently close one of its rides. Live music also returned for the first time in more than two decades.

The park debuted Orion, a gigacoaster, in early 2020. Orion saw its millionth rider in August 2021.

Kings Island teased a big announcement in 2019. Days later, it unveiled the return of its beloved antique cars.

Currently, the park is open weekends for Halloween Haunt and Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.

