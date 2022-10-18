Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

McDonald’s iconic Halloween pails are finally back

The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.
The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – McDonald’s beloved Halloween pail Happy Meals are back!

Starting Tuesday, you can get your hands on one of the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin. The buckets will hold your Happy Meal of choice.

But don’t wait – the limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The Halloween pails holding Happy Meals first debuted in 1986 and were last seen in 2016.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Rison pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition,...
Ex-New Miami coach accused of having sex with student pleads guilty to charges
An employee at Dohn Community High School got angry Monday and flipped several desks over,...
Cincinnati high school employee’s angry outburst results in early dismissal for students
Malachi Terry, 45, died at the hospital after being involved in a crash that happened around...
Motorcyclist dies following Sunday crash on Ronald Reagan Highway
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Kamron Rechtin, 19, Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26 (shown) and three minors were arrested following a...
3 minors, 2 adults arrested following 4 car thefts in NKY

Latest News

Nestle recalled some of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip...
Nestle recalls cookie dough for possible plastic contamination
Justus Hyman, 2, died after falling into a family friend's pool.
2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged
Quinton Simon, 20 months old, was last seen on Oct. 5 when he was reported missing from his home.
Police searching landfill for missing toddler’s body
The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed a new, small population of spotted lanternflies in...
New population of invasive, destructive spotted lanternflies confirmed in Cincinnati
Revelers gather in Washington Park during the Blink Festival, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in...
She said ‘yes:’ Hamilton County man proposes at BLINK lights festival