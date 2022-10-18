New population of invasive, destructive spotted lanternflies confirmed in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - An invasive, destructive pest has been spotted in Cincinnati, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed a new, small population of spotted lanternflies in the Cincinnati area last week. In a Facebook post, the agency said it is monitoring for egg masses to see if the population is established, and encouraged anyone who sees spotted lanternflies to report them.

Spotted lanternflies first reached Eastern Ohio in 2020. They are designated a destructive plant pest under Ohio law, and are known to be established in Cuyahoga, Jefferson and Lorain counties, the Enquirer reports.

Why are spotted lanternflies bad?

Spotted lanternflies feed on the trunk and branches of woody plants, which can cause oozing sap, wilting, leaf curling and dieback, the Enquirer says. During feeding, the bugs also secrete honeydew, which promotes the growth of black sooty mold.

As a result, spotted lanternflies can decimate almonds, apples, blueberries, cherries, peaches, grapes and hops, as well as hardwood trees like oak, walnut and poplar, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says. In total, the insects feed on more than 100 species of plants.

How to report spotted lanternflies

The Ohio Department of Agriculture recommends reporting suspected spotted lanternfly populations to its Plant Pest control, either by calling 614-728-6400 or emailing plantpest@agri.ohio.gov. On Facebook, the agency also asked that reporters take a photo of the suspected infestation, so pest control can find it more easily.

Besides the adult bugs, the USDA also recommends checking outdoor items or smooth surfaces for spotted lanternfly eggs. If you find egg masses, scrape them into a plastic zip bag filled with hand sanitizer, zip the bag closed and throw it away.

Spotted lanternflies start laying eggs at the beginning of October and continue through the start of winter.

