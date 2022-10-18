Northside residents urged to be on ‘high alert’ about man targeting neighborhood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are warning Northsiders about a man accused of exposing himself in public and making threats against residents in the community.

The man is 66=year-old George Burnett, according to CPD. Officers say they’re on high alert and they want others to be as well.

A Northside resident spoke to FOX19 on the condition of anonymity.

The woman says a week ago she was taking out the trash when Burnett stopped his car in the middle of the street to talk to her. She says he returned the next day and sat in his car facing her house.

“I hid behind a sign to hear if it was his voice, and it was,” she said. “I came out after another neighbor had also stopped with the kids. They were talking about how he was touching himself in public.”

The woman says she’s spoken to multiple people in the Northside community who have been followed by Burnett.

Burnett was arrested Sunday and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center. He has since been released.

CPD Officer Melissa Cummins joined a meeting of the Northside Community Council Monday night to describe the allegations and to warn them about the man she says is targeting the neighborhood.

“I will tell you,” she said, “that on the 16th, he did make a threat in a narrative of getting a weapon and shooting victims.”

Burnett drives a white Acura. Cummins says he has more than one vehicle.

He has previous charges in Hamilton County ranging from cocaine possession to domestic violence to assault to disorderly conduct, according to court documents.

Cummins said Northside residents should be on high alert. “Don’t approach the car,” she said. “Do not talk to him.”

