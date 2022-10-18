Pike County trial: Jury to hear more wiretap recordings of Wagner family conversations
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The jury will listen Tuesday to more recorded conversations from Wagner family wiretaps as George Wagner IV’s murder trial resumes in the Pike County massacre.
Prosecutors began playing the wiretap recordings on Monday. These captured the family talking on their cell phones and in their SUV as they drove back to Pike County from Alaska in the spring of 2018 and once they were here.
Wagner IV, 31, is the first member of his family - brother Jake Wagner, mother Angela Wagner and father Billy Wagner, to go on trial in the April 2016 execution-style shootings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in Piketon.
The trial, which began last month, is expected to run into November.
Wagner IV has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys say he didn’t kill anybody and only learned of the murders when his brother got a phone call about them the next day.
Prosecutors say the Wagners killed the Rhoden family to gain custody of 2-year-old Sophia, the daughter of Jake Wagner, 28, and one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden, 19.
The couple had broken up and Hanna May Rhoden had moved on with other men, including one who fathered her newborn baby just days before she was killed along with her relatives overnight April 21-22, 2016.
The other victims are her father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; two of her uncles, Kenneth Rhoden, 44 and Gary Rhoden, 38; her mother, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and both of her brothers: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16 and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, as well as Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.
Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner pleaded guilty to their role in the slayings last year.
Both are expected to testify soon against George Wagner IV.
Billy Wagner continues to fight his charges.
