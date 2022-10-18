Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Pike County trial: Jury to hear more wiretap recordings of Wagner family conversations

Pike County massacre: George Wagner IV’s murder trial resumes
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Mike Schell
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The jury will listen Tuesday to more recorded conversations from Wagner family wiretaps as George Wagner IV’s murder trial resumes in the Pike County massacre.

Prosecutors began playing the wiretap recordings on Monday. These captured the family talking on their cell phones and in their SUV as they drove back to Pike County from Alaska in the spring of 2018 and once they were here.

‘They are bad people’: Wiretap recordings played in court during Pike County massacre trial

Pike County massacre: Complete trial coverage

Wagner IV, 31, is the first member of his family - brother Jake Wagner, mother Angela Wagner and father Billy Wagner, to go on trial in the April 2016 execution-style shootings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in Piketon.

The trial, which began last month, is expected to run into November.

Wagner IV has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys say he didn’t kill anybody and only learned of the murders when his brother got a phone call about them the next day.

Prosecutors say the Wagners killed the Rhoden family to gain custody of 2-year-old Sophia, the daughter of Jake Wagner, 28, and one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden, 19.

The couple had broken up and Hanna May Rhoden had moved on with other men, including one who fathered her newborn baby just days before she was killed along with her relatives overnight April 21-22, 2016.

The other victims are her father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; two of her uncles, Kenneth Rhoden, 44 and Gary Rhoden, 38; her mother, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and both of her brothers: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16 and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, as well as Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner pleaded guilty to their role in the slayings last year.

Both are expected to testify soon against George Wagner IV.

Billy Wagner continues to fight his charges.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Rison pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition,...
Ex-New Miami coach accused of having sex with student pleads guilty to charges
An employee at Dohn Community High School got angry Monday and flipped several desks over,...
Cincinnati high school employee’s angry outburst results in early dismissal for students
Malachi Terry, 45, died at the hospital after being involved in a crash that happened around...
Motorcyclist dies following Sunday crash on Ronald Reagan Highway
Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Kamron Rechtin, 19, Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26 (shown) and three minors were arrested following a...
3 minors, 2 adults arrested following 4 car thefts in NKY

Latest News

Pike County massacre: George Wagner IV’s murder trial resumes
Cincinnati police identified the 33-year-old man shot and killed over the weekend in the...
Update: Police ID victim found shot to death inside vehicle with child in West Price Hill
RECORDING: Pike County massacre
RECORDING: Pike County massacre
Jashayla Headen
Woman backs over victim outside Cheviot bar: court docs