Pike County trial: Jury sees foot molds from Wagner men, hears more wiretap conversations

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The jury saw more evidence Tuesday morning as George Wagner IV’s murder trial continues in the Pike County massacre.

Retired BCI agent Bryan White held up a foot mold impression of Jake Wagner’s foot and photos of fingerprint and handprints the law enforcement agency gahtered in July 2018.

BCI also took Jake Wagner's palm prints

Here's a photo of Geoge Wagner IV BCI took the day agents measured Wagner feet/hands, etc, gathered other photographic evidence

Later, the jury will hear more Wagner family conversations that were captured on wiretaps.

Prosecutors began playing the wiretap recordings on Monday. These captured the family talking on their cell phones and in their SUV as they drove back to Pike County from Alaska in the spring of 2018 and once they were here.

Wagner IV’d defense attorney John Parker asked more than once for the jury to hear the wiretap recordings in their entirety, not just portions the state played on Monday.

No, ruled Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering.

Citing an appeals court decision last month in a quadruple murder case currently on trial right now in Butler County, the judge announced before the first witness testified Tuesday that the defense cannot introduce portions of the wiretap recodings that are not relevant to what the state already has played.

Prosecutors, the judge noted, didn’t take any of the recodings played so far in court out of context, so the full tapes will not be played.

He instructed the state to go over wiretap portions they plan to play for jury with Wagner’s attorneys beforehand to avoid future court delays.

‘They are bad people’: Wiretap recordings played in court during Pike County massacre trial

Wagner IV, 31, is the first member of his family - brother Jake Wagner, mother Angela Wagner and father Billy Wagner, to go on trial in the April 2016 execution-style shootings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in Piketon.

The trial, which began last month, is expected to run into November.

Wagner IV has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys say he didn’t kill anybody and only learned of the murders when his brother got a phone call about them the next day.

Prosecutors say the Wagners killed the Rhoden family to gain custody of 2-year-old Sophia, the daughter of Jake Wagner, 28, and one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden, 19.

The couple had broken up and Hanna May Rhoden had moved on with other men, including one who fathered her newborn baby just days before she was killed along with her relatives overnight April 21-22, 2016.

The other victims are her father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; two of her uncles, Kenneth Rhoden, 44 and Gary Rhoden, 38; her mother, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and both of her brothers: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16 and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, as well as Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner pleaded guilty to their role in the slayings last year.

Both are expected to testify soon against George Wagner IV.

Billy Wagner continues to fight his charges.

