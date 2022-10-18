She said ‘yes:’ Hamilton County man proposes at BLINK lights festival

Contests
Man proposes at BLINK lights festival
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County couple put on a show of their own after they got engaged at the BLINK festival on Saturday night.

Lights and love filled the air when Caleb Reverman proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Emma, at The Banks.

”She was absolutely 100 percent surprised,” Reverman said. “Like had no clue it was going to happen. She was full of tears and utter awe.”

Reverman says they went to BLINK back in 2019 where they fell in love with all of the lights and action. They loved it so much, his mother gave him the idea to propose there.

”She was like ‘oh my gosh, you should put it up on one of the buildings’ and ‘ask them if they can do that,’” Reverman explained.

Due to timing, BLINK organizers were not able to do that.

Instead, Reverman planned the special moment in front of a mural called “Together.”

”I had a whole bunch of anxiety all day thinking about everything that could possibly go wrong but nothing went wrong and went great and she said yes,” Reverman said.

After the engagement, Reverman and his fiancé watched the drone show near the river.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

