State investigators urge Wilmington police to re-examine woman’s 2013 death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 2013 case of a woman whose death was ruled an accidental drowning will get a second look after an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations review.

Wilmington police, on BCI’s suggestions, are expected to conduct follow-up interviews and polygraphs in the mysterious death of Casey Pitzer.

Casey’s family and the surrounding community have pushed police to reopen the investigation for years.

Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fifthen says he has assigned detectives to the case, though he adds the case has not been officially reopened.

Casey Pitzer, then 34, was reported missing in March 2013 after a night out with friends at a bar. She began walking toward her home in Sabina and was not seen again until her body was found in a Clinton County lake near OH-73 and US-22.

The coroner ruled her death an accidental drowning and acute ethanol intoxication. No one was ever charged.

Casey’s father, Greg Pitzer does not believe she drowned and has voiced frustrated with the investigation.

“It’s a shame the way it’s run. It’s a joke,” he said. “Them little kids grew up without their mother. She had two boys.”

Tonight at 10p, Casey Pitzer was found dead in a pond nine years ago but her family does not believe she drowned. Ohio BCI agents looked into her case and have suggestions for Wilmington Police. We explain them and what we known about an inconclusive polygraph on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/5z7ttl4Hwg — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) October 18, 2022

In 2013, the Wilmington News Journal reported Pitzer had gotten a ride with two men the night she went missing and that during the ride she got out and ran across four lanes of traffic on OH-73.

BCI sent a letter to Wilmington PD in September suggesting officers interview people who provided an alternative narrative about her disappearance.

BCI also suggested detectives do a second polygraph. Fifthen confirmed one polygraph in the case came back inconclusive.

“They should’ve done that 10 years ago,” Greg said.

BCI notes in the letter people may be more forthcoming with information because so much time has passed.

Still, Greg wants to see more done, calling the investigation that was performed “minimal.”

“I’m still having a hard time,” Greg said, adding things won’t get easier until he sees someone in jail. “She’s my kid. She’s my first born daughter.”

He continued of Casey, “I miss everything. Everything, you know? It’s just like something was pulled from your heart.”

