Update: Police ID victim found shot to death inside vehicle with child in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police identified the 33-year-old man shot and killed over the weekend in the parking lot at Clearpointe Woods Apartments in West Price Hill.

Officers found the victim and a child inside a car parked outside of an apartment complex on Sunset Avenue around 11 a.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The victim was identified Monday as Ashton Penn.

The child was not injured and is now in the care of family members, police explained.

Jamila Steel lives at the apartment complex where gunshots rang out Monday.

She says she heard everything.

“Just sitting on my balcony, and I heard gunshots, and next thing you know, my daughter came outside and said there was police everywhere,” Steel explained.

Steel moved from West Chester to Clearpointe Woods Apartments in September for cheaper rent.

She says while her rent is more affordable, she hears gunshots weekly.

“It’s everyday life,” Steel says. “The community needs to come together with the police to find out what’s going on.”

CPD’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call them at 513-352-3542.

