UPDATE: Two people killed in plane crash in Marietta

Plane Crash
Plane Crash(none)
By Phillip Hickman, Alexa Griffey and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE: The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the pilot and a passenger are dead following a plane crash in Marietta.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:15 a.m.

The plane crashed at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership on Pike Street.

Keith from Marietta submitted this video

The Highway Patrol says that no people were injured on the ground. Multiple vehicles and buildings were damaged at the dealership.

Stay tuned to WTAP for more information as it becomes available.

Authorities are responding to a plane crash in Marietta.

Not much is known about the flight at this time.

According to a Twitter post from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened between Interstate 77 and Browns Road.

The crash happened near Pioneer Family Auto on Pike Street.

Bill Richardson, who is with the Mid-Ohio Valley Airport, says that the plane was a Beech E90 King Air. The plane was heading to the MOV Regional Airport.

Richardson says that the plane can hold up to six to 10 people. He says it is unknown how many people were on when the plane crashed. It is also unknown where the plane was coming from at this time.

Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Marietta Police & Fire Departments, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, and Devola Volunteer Fire Department are among the agencies responding.

WTAP’s Alexa Griffey is on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Be sure to follow her and the WTAP Television Facebook pages for those updates.

