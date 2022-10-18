Woman backs over victim outside Cheviot bar: court docs

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old Cincinnati woman is accused of backing over a victim and pinning her between two vehicles outside a Cheviot bar, court records show.

Jashayla Headen is under arrest on a felonious assault charge and is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

She is scheduled to make her first appearance in the case in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

It happened outside Game Time Sports Bar & Grill on Harrison Avenue early Sunday.

Headen got into a verbal argument with another woman and then attacked her, Cheviot police wrote in an affidavit. The women separated after about a minute of fighting.

“Headen walked across the street and retrieved her boyfriend’s 2015 white Kia sedan, she then pulled up in front of Game Time at a high rate of speed almost striking several people,” the affidavit states.

She left the vehicle and got into a verbal altercation with several people, the court document continues.

A male moved the vehicle. Headen continued to argue with several people, the affidavit states.

Her boyfriend tried several times to get her to stop but was unsuccessful, police wrote.

“At 2:47:38 (a.m.) Headen backs up the Kia towards five people several of which were the people that she was arguing with,” the sworn statement reads. “All were able to get out of the way except (the victim who was struck).”

The victim was “pinned in between the white Kia and a black SUV that was parked. Headen then moves the vehicle forward and exits. She stands right outside the door of the vehicle,” police wrote.

