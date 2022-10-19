Another Cold and Blustery Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FREEZE WATCH is in effect from 11PM Wednesday to 10AM Thursday. Overnight lows could drop into the upper 20s under clear skies.

Wednesday, daytime highs will be around 50 degrees. Cold weather is expected through Thursday morning.

A warm up and a return to the low 70s is on the way as we approach the weekend.

