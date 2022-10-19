Caught on Cam: Shooter fires point-blank at man following argument in Newport

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The shooter who hit a man five times in Newport in January 2021 will spend the next 20 years in prison.

Surveillance camera shows Marcus Benson firing the gunshots.

Mike Zimmerman with the Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says Benson immediately booked a flight and left the state hours after the shooting.

Benson was charged with attempted murder. He pleaded guilty guilty and was sentenced last week.

“It was a very bizarre and unbelievably dangerous situation,” Zimmerman said.

Benson and the victim were at the Ultra Lounge when they got into a verbal argument, according to court documents. Benson then followed the victim to Fifth and Monmouth streets and opened fire outside of Mokka and the Sunset Bar and Grille.

“It’s pretty clear these two had a beef, and Mr. Benson wanted to settle it once and for all,” Zimmerman said.

Five of the shots Benson fired hit the victim. “Two of which, he stood over the victim and fired into the victim, and miraculously, the victim survived,” Zimmerman said.

Benson appears never to hide.

“It’s fairly chilling video,” Zimmerman said. “I mean you see Mr. Benson essentially ambush the victim and continue to fire bullets into him even after the victim is on the ground... and casually walked away as if nothing had happened.”

Law enforcement eventually located Benson after he flew to San Diego, California. He was extradited back to Kentucky to face the charges.

The victim made a full recovery.

