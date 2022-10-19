CVG to announce new domestic airline

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is about to get a new domestic carrier.

The new airline will be announced about 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from CVG.

Until now, Alaska Airlines was the newest airline to begin service to and from CVG.

It was launched out of Seattle in the summer of 2020.

CVG is in its 75th year of commercial flights, according to the news release.

It operates 12 passenger airlines and offers more than 50 nonstop destinations.

CVG also is the seventh largest cargo airport in North America with an Amazon Air Hub and DHL Express Global Superhub.

