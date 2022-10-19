Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

CVG to announce new domestic airline

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is about to get a new domestic carrier.
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is about to get a new domestic carrier.(CVG Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is about to get a new domestic carrier.

The new airline will be announced about 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from CVG.

Until now, Alaska Airlines was the newest airline to begin service to and from CVG.

It was launched out of Seattle in the summer of 2020.

CVG is in its 75th year of commercial flights, according to the news release.

It operates 12 passenger airlines and offers more than 50 nonstop destinations.

CVG also is the seventh largest cargo airport in North America with an Amazon Air Hub and DHL Express Global Superhub.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The earliest snow of the season ever in Greater Cincinnati arrived Monday night, leaving just...
When’s the earliest fall snow on record for Cincinnati?
Jermaine Knox
1 dead, 1 hurt in College Hill double shooting
BCI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Fairfield Township Saturday night.
2 Fairfield Twp. police officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
The video released Tuesday shows a man in an orange shirt swiftly walking up behind a woman...
Attempted abduction caught on video; Cincinnati police trying to ID suspect
Check your tickets! Someone bought a Powerball ticket in Kentucky for Monday’s drawing that is...
$2M Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky, next jackpot up to $508M

Latest News

Jermaine Knox
1 dead, 1 hurt in College Hill double shooting
LIVESTREAM: Pike County massacre trial
A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded inside a vehicle just steps away from Oakley Square...
Man shot in vehicle steps away from Oakley Square, police say
Temperatures are dipping into the 30s, bringing a Freeze Warning for some of the Tri-State...
Freeze Warning: Snow flurries could fly