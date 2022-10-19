Defense rests in West Chester quadruple murder trial, closing arguments next

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - After several weeks of testimony, closing arguments are set to begin Wednesday in a West Chester quadruple murder trial.

Gurpreet Singh is accused of killing his wife, her parents and her aunt at an apartment complex in West Chester in April 2019. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

His defense rested its case Wednesday, just two days after the prosecution did the same.

Since the beginning of the trial, the defense has pressed the narrative that the murders were actually committed by Indian mafia over a property dispute in that country.

Singh’s defense offered Shabazz Singh Nagra as an alternative suspect, claiming he is part of the “India Land Mafia.”

But Monday afternoon, prosecutors unveiled records from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement appearing to show Nagra would have been in Canada at the time of the murders.

“As long as we’re clear, this was gathered four days ago,” the defense attorney said. “I mean, we just got this four days ago. I don’t want to hide anything from the jury, but we got it on Thursday about 8 p.m.”

Last week, witnesses testified about a possible murder weapon and alleged prior physical abuse suffered by one of the victims at Singh’s hand.

The prosecution also played the initial police interview with Singh, where he described entering the apartment where the murders happened.

