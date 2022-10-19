Devon, Leah Still to serve as Bengals’ Rulers of the Jungle this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengal Devon Still and his daughter, Leah, who captured the hearts of fans across the Queen City, will be the Rulers of the Jungle for this Sunday’s game.

The father and daughter duo will be honored before the Oct. 23 game against the Atlanta Falcons at Paycore Stadium.

Devon’s and Leah’s story is well known in Who Dey Nation.

In 2014, while Devon was playing for the Bengals, Leah was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, a rare form of pediatric cancer.

At just four years old, Leah was facing a fight that would scare the biggest and toughest adults.

As the daughter of an NFL lineman, Leah fought and battled.

Her journey was well documented as Bengals and NFL fans across the country rallied to show support for the courageous little girl.

The good news came a year after her diagnosis when doctors told Devon Leah’s cancer was in remission in 2015.

Today, 12-year-old Leah remains cancer free, while dad Devon, now retired from football, runs the Still Strong Foundation in Houston to help families financially as they treat childhood cancer.

They recently released a children’s book on confronting cancer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.