Freeze Warning: Snow flurries could fly

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures are dipping into the low 30s, bringing a Freeze Warning for most of the Tri-State until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

We also could see a snow flurry or drizzle or two during the morning commute, according to the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team.

Any snow that does fall will not stick because the ground remains warm.

Meteorologist Frank Marzullo’s latest forecast

Later, the high temperature will only top out near 50 degrees.

The cold snap is expected to stick around through Thursday, says Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

Expect widespread frost and another Freeze Warning early Thursday with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 20s by dawn, according to Marzullo.

The weekend looks great, however.

Temperatures will push into the 60s Friday and top out in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

