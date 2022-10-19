Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police.

Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Larch Avenue near Belmont Avenue.

Jermaine Knox was pronounced dead at the scene, homicide investigators announced early Wednesday.

The other victim was shot in the leg, according to police at the scene.

Cincinnati fire crews transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she is expected to recover.

EMS transported the second victim to UC Medical Center with a leg wound. pic.twitter.com/rMPrcFlvEx — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) October 19, 2022

Police say no further information will be released on the surviving victim.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.

