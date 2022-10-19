Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man shot in vehicle steps away from Oakley Square, police say

A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded inside a vehicle just steps away from Oakley Square...
A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded inside a vehicle just steps away from Oakley Square Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police.(MGN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded inside a vehicle just steps away from Oakley Square Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Madison Road and Allston Street, police say.

Officers have not said what may have led up to the attack.

They said they suspect the driver of the vehicle, 31, also was hurt but could not find him.

The incident remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The earliest snow of the season ever in Greater Cincinnati arrived Monday night, leaving just...
When’s the earliest fall snow on record for Cincinnati?
The video released Tuesday shows a man in an orange shirt swiftly walking up behind a woman...
Attempted abduction caught on video; Cincinnati police trying to ID suspect
Jermaine Knox
1 dead, 1 hurt in College Hill double shooting
BCI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Fairfield Township Saturday night.
2 Fairfield Twp. police officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
Jashayla Headen
Woman backs over victim outside Cheviot bar: court docs

Latest News

Temperatures are dipping into the 30s, bringing a Freeze Warning for some of the Tri-State...
Freeze Warning: Snow flurries could fly
Jermaine Knox
1 dead, 1 hurt in College Hill double shooting
First Alert Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
CPD, Bengals players team up to help youth with flag football program
Cincinnati police, Bengals players weave life lessons into youth football