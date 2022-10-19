Man shot in vehicle steps away from Oakley Square, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded inside a vehicle just steps away from Oakley Square Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Madison Road and Allston Street, police say.

Officers have not said what may have led up to the attack.

They said they suspect the driver of the vehicle, 31, also was hurt but could not find him.

The incident remains under investigation.

