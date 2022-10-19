Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Mobile mammography van gives more access to breast exams, info

Mobile mammography van gives more access to breast exams, info
By Dan Wells
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-Health is making it easier for busy women to get their annual mammogram screening with its mobile mammography unit.

The van travels to businesses, public venues and events throughout southwest Ohio.

In this 19 For a Cure report, Dan Well explains how you can get involved in the program.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Knox
1 dead, 1 hurt in College Hill double shooting
BCI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Fairfield Township Saturday night.
2 Fairfield Township officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
The earliest snow of the season ever in Greater Cincinnati arrived Monday night, leaving just...
When’s the earliest fall snow on record for Cincinnati?
The video released Tuesday shows a man in an orange shirt swiftly walking up behind a woman...
Attempted abduction caught on video; Cincinnati police trying to ID suspect
Kings Island announced their new area coming in 2023, known as Adventure Port.
New ‘Adventure Port’ area coming to Kings Island in 2023

Latest News

Free health center in East Price Hill helping uninsured adults
Free health center in East Price Hill helping uninsured adults
Mobile mammography van gives more access to breast exams, info
Mobile mammography van gives more access to breast exams, info
Free health center in East Price Hill helping uninsured adults
Free health center in East Price Hill helping uninsured adults
Today's 19 for a Cure segment talks about the relationship between exercise and recovery from...
19 for a Cure: Exercise after certain surgeries can benefit patients long term