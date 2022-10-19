Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say

Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.
Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.(Anthony Shkraba/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND, N.Y. (Gray News) – A mother and a tattoo artist in New York state are facing charges after a 10-year-old boy was allowed to get a large, permanent tattoo on his body.

According to Town of Lloyd police, 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child for allowing her young son to get a tattoo.

The tattoo artist, 20-year-old Austin Smith, was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police did not provide details about the tattoo but said it is large and on the child’s arm.

Thomas and Smith were both released from custody on appearance tickets and are expected in court Thursday and Nov. 3, respectively.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Knox
1 dead, 1 hurt in College Hill double shooting
BCI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Fairfield Township Saturday night.
2 Fairfield Township officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
The earliest snow of the season ever in Greater Cincinnati arrived Monday night, leaving just...
When’s the earliest fall snow on record for Cincinnati?
The video released Tuesday shows a man in an orange shirt swiftly walking up behind a woman...
Attempted abduction caught on video; Cincinnati police trying to ID suspect
Kings Island announced their new area coming in 2023, known as Adventure Port.
New ‘Adventure Port’ area coming to Kings Island in 2023

Latest News

Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022. One slammed...
Putin adds martial law in Ukraine regions, limits in Russia
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Pinellas County...
DeSantis’ election crimes arrests confuse some suspects
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly working on a "Twister" sequel.
‘Twister’ sequel in works 26 years later, reports say
Joseph W. Fee
Warren Co. suspect cut ankle monitor, considered armed and dangerous
Gene Jackson
Blue Ash business owner sentenced to sex offender treatment in assault case