Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death turns herself in

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother wanted by police following her indictment in connection with the death of her infant son has turned herself in, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted on Sept. 14 on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges for causing the death of 5-week-old Rev’hir Ferrell, police explained.

The charges stem from June 22 when officers were called to a home on Winton Road for a report of an unresponsive infant.

Five-week-old Rev’hir was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center, where he was determined to be dead, police said.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said in September the infant died due to co-sleeping.

According to Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Amy Clausing, Hunter lost another infant to co-sleeping in 2021, and she was given a warning. Co-sleeping is when a parent brings their baby into their bed to sleep with them.

Because of that warning, the 5-week-old’s death was ruled a homicide, Clausing said.

RELATED: “Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say”

On Tuesday, police say Hunter turned herself in at the Hamilton County Court House.

UPDATE!! From the Cincinnati Police Department Criminal Investigation Section. Wanted Subject Brooke Hunter has turned herself in to the Hamilton County Justice Center. Please see attached information. @CincyPD pic.twitter.com/Tl1Qj7nmVL — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) October 19, 2022

clarification: The Hamilton County Prosector's Office claimed the infant was 6-weeks-old previously. Cincinnati police said Tuesday the infant was 5-weeks-old at the time of his death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.