Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death turns herself in

Brooke Hunter was indicted on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children,...
Brooke Hunter was indicted on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children, according to Hamilton Court Records. (Photo is prior arrest)(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother wanted by police following her indictment in connection with the death of her infant son has turned herself in, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted on Sept. 14 on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges for causing the death of 5-week-old Rev’hir Ferrell, police explained.

The charges stem from June 22 when officers were called to a home on Winton Road for a report of an unresponsive infant.

Five-week-old Rev’hir was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center, where he was determined to be dead, police said.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said in September the infant died due to co-sleeping.

According to Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Amy Clausing, Hunter lost another infant to co-sleeping in 2021, and she was given a warning. Co-sleeping is when a parent brings their baby into their bed to sleep with them.

Because of that warning, the 5-week-old’s death was ruled a homicide, Clausing said.

RELATED: “Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say”

On Tuesday, police say Hunter turned herself in at the Hamilton County Court House.

clarification: The Hamilton County Prosector's Office claimed the infant was 6-weeks-old previously. Cincinnati police said Tuesday the infant was 5-weeks-old at the time of his death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Knox
1 dead, 1 hurt in College Hill double shooting
BCI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Fairfield Township Saturday night.
2 Fairfield Township officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
The earliest snow of the season ever in Greater Cincinnati arrived Monday night, leaving just...
When’s the earliest fall snow on record for Cincinnati?
The video released Tuesday shows a man in an orange shirt swiftly walking up behind a woman...
Attempted abduction caught on video; Cincinnati police trying to ID suspect
Kings Island announced their new area coming in 2023, known as Adventure Port.
New ‘Adventure Port’ area coming to Kings Island in 2023

Latest News

George Washington Wagner IV sits during the trial. The trial of George Wagner IV resumes on...
Pike County massacre: Jury hears about Wagner accounts, purchases
CPS encourages health & wellness through 'CPS Moves Be Present Initiative'
CPS encourages health & wellness through 'CPS Moves Be Present Initiative'
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is about to get a new domestic carrier.
CVG announces new domestic airline
Gurpreet Singh is accused of killing his wife, her parents and her aunt at an apartment complex...
Defense rests in West Chester quadruple murder trial, closing arguments next