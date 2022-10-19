NKY high schooler allegedly threatens to kill teacher, harm students

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky high school student was arrested Wednesday after making threats to harm students and staff at Conner High School, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Michael Helmig says the 14-year-old boy made threats on social media where he vaguely mentioned a school shooting.

As the chat messages circulated, it was revealed that the student was planning to kill his teacher, Helmig said.

According to deputies, the messages said, “I’m (sic) bringing a knife to school,” and “its (sic) telling me to kill my teacher.”

Deputies arrived to the student’s home where he confessed to making the threats when he was talking to a friend, the sheriff’s office said.

The 14-year-old is being charged with terroristic threatening and is being held at Campbell County Juvenile Detention Center.

