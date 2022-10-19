Pike County massacre: Jury hears about Wagner accounts, purchases

WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - A forensic accountant with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Michael Kaizar, is testifying again Wednesday morning about his assessment of Wagner financial accounts and purchases in the months leading up to the Pike Counthy massacre.

He told jurors he reviewed hundreds and hundreds of bank statements for some 17 accounts, as well as dozens of purchases on them including an “enormous” receipt from Amazon.

Kaizar said BCI investigators asked him to flag any purchased items that included tools such as air filters and flashlights that could perceived as suspicious because the items could be used to build gun silencers or suppressors.

Accounts in the names of George Wagner IV and his brother, Jake Wagner, paid for household essentials including groceries and monthly utility bills, Kaizar told jurors Wednesday. George Wagner’s accounts show several loans taken out for vehicles.

George Wagner IV is the first member of his family - brother Jake Wagner, mother Angela Wagner and father Billy Wagner, to go on trial in the April 2016 execution-style shootings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.

It happened in Piketon, a rural community of 2,139 residents located about 95 miles east of Downtown Cincinnati.

The trial began last month and is expected to last until about mid-November.

Wagner IV has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys say he didn’t kill anybody and only learned of the murders when his brother got a phone call about them the next day.

George Wagner IV stands with his attorneys, John P. Parker, left, and Richard M. Nash in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio, Monday September 12, 2022. He is charged with 22 counts, eight of them are aggravated murder, in connection with the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family on April 21-22, 2016 in Pike County. Today was opening statements. Underneath his vest, heÕs wearing a stun vest. (Liz Dufour | Liz Dufour/Cincinnati Enquirer)

Jurors also heard recordings of the voices of at least two of the victims.

These recordings are from the backup of a cell phone Jake Wagner used when he dropped off or picked up his then-2-year-old daughter, Sophia, from her mother, Hanna May Rhoden, 19.

Jake Wagner and Hanna May Rhoden began dating when she was 13 and she was pregnant by the time she was 15. The couple broke up by December 2015, when she told him she planned to move in with her new boyfriend.

At the time, she also was pregnant with another man’s child, according to prior testimony, a child that Jake Wagner initially thought was his.

Prosecutors say the custody and control of the former couple’s child is the motive in what has become Ohio’s largest and most expensive homicide investigation to date.

Besides Hanna May Rhoden, the other victims are her father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; two of her uncles, Kenneth Rhoden, 44 and Gary Rhoden, 38; her mother, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and both of her brothers: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16 and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, as well as Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner pleaded guilty to their role in the slayings last year.

Both are expected to testify soon against George Wagner IV.

Billy Wagner continues to fight his charges.

