Police: 1 dead in College Hill shooting

Cincinnati police investigate a shooting in College Hill Tuesday night.
Cincinnati police investigate a shooting in College Hill Tuesday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot Tuesday night in College Hill.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont and Larch avenues.

One of the victims died at the scene, according to Cincinnati police.

The other victim was shot in the leg. EMS transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

No suspect information was provided.

CPD’s Homicide Unit and the Hamilton County Coroner are on-scene.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

