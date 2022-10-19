Police: 1 dead in College Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot Tuesday night in College Hill.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont and Larch avenues.

One of the victims died at the scene, according to Cincinnati police.

The other victim was shot in the leg. EMS transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

No suspect information was provided.

CPD’s Homicide Unit and the Hamilton County Coroner are on-scene.

EMS transported the second victim to UC Medical Center with a leg wound. pic.twitter.com/rMPrcFlvEx — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) October 19, 2022

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

