SWAT situation unfolding in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is barricaded in a building off Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount.

The situation began Wednesday sometime after 3 p.m.

#BREAKING: Cincinnati Police and SWAT have Pinetree Street blocked off, trying to talk a man out of the building. We have a crew at the scene gathering more info now. pic.twitter.com/5vRzQLNf1D — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) October 19, 2022

SWAT is at the scene trying to talk the man out of the building.

Pinecrest Street is blocked off at Queen City Avenue.

No word on what led to the incident.

