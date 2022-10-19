Contests
SWAT situation unfolding in South Fairmount

SWAT and CPD respond to a man barricaded in a building in South Fairmount.
SWAT and CPD respond to a man barricaded in a building in South Fairmount.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is barricaded in a building off Queen City Avenue in South Fairmount.

The situation began Wednesday sometime after 3 p.m.

SWAT is at the scene trying to talk the man out of the building.

Pinecrest Street is blocked off at Queen City Avenue.

No word on what led to the incident.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

