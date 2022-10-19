‘Terrifying:’ Walnut Hills couple wake to armed thieves demanding money, guns, cars

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Walnut Hills couple say they were recently awakened to thieves pointing a gun in their face asking for their valuables.

It happened, according to Ron Mahorney, at their home on St. James Avenue on Oct. 5.

The suspects not only stole the couple’s money, they also took both cars.

Mahorney says it was a terrifying experience.

“We were asleep in bed,” he recalled. “My partner, Ann, saw a light coming up the stairwell and said, ‘There’s someone in our house! Get out!’ Before I knew it, a guy was pointing a gun at us.”

Arrest records show 18-year-old Treyvon Epperson and 20-year-old Joseph Watkins were charged.

They face charges including aggravated burglary and receiving stolen property.

“They stole both cars, money, guns, phones credit cards and other things,” Mahorney said.

He explains that him and his partner tried to remain calm while the suspects demanded information leading to valuables inside of the home.

“They went through some drawers; they were looking for money and jewelry,” he said.

Mahorney and his partner were left physically unharmed.

They say the thieves were able to enter their home through an open garage door.

Police say they were able to make arrests in this case because shortly after the incident one of the suspects used victim’s credit card.

“The used my debit card right away,” Mahorney said. “The detectives were able to go the Marathon, McDonald’s and Pop-Up Mart, and they were able to identify the first suspect in the video.”

Mahorney says they have added home security.

