Warren Co. suspect cut ankle monitor, considered armed and dangerous

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man with extensive criminal charges is at-large after cutting his ankle monitor, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Fee is considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen in the South Lebanon area. He cut the ankle monitor Tuesday morning, according to Lt. Todd Snelling.

Video footage shows Fee being picked up by an older model white Oldsmobile sedan immediately afterward, Snelling says.

He was arrested and charged in early September in Lebanon County Municipal Court before his case was bound over to Warren County Common Pleas court on Sept. 12.

He was released the next day after making bond on 10 percent of $25,000 with the ankle monitor and the condition that he remain at at residence in South Lebanon.

A Warren County grand jury indicted Fee last Friday on charges of rape, domestic violence, child endangering, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

His arraignment had been set for Nov. 4.

Fee also has an extensive criminal history.

He pleaded guilty in 2019 to distracted driving and failure to stay in his lane. He was found guilty in 2020 of domestic violence and, in a separate case, obstructing official business.

He pleaded guilty in 2021 to a probation violation and, in a separate case, driving on a license suspended for failure to pay child support.

If you have information regarding Fee’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525 and request to speak to the on-duty Sheriff’s Office supervisor.

