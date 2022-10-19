Ziegler Park expansion proposed as solution to Main Street gun violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A proposed expansion of Ziegler Park in Over-the-Rhine could help deal with ongoing issues of gun violence and pedestrians safety in the area.

3CDC’s Steve Leeper presented the expansion Monday to City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee.

The proposal would remove car traffic on Woodward Street west to Main Street and on Yukon Street south to 13th Street.

Replacing the thoroughfares would be vibrant civic spaces with public art and amenities including sculptures, murals, interactive installations, tables, chairs and play elements.

The renderings presented Monday (see below) are subject to change. Community engagement sessions are forthcoming.

Leeper is optimistic construction could begin in November and be complete by May 2023 to coincide with the springtime opening of Zeigler Park Pool.

The expansion is expected to cost $3.5 million.

“It was created out of necessity,” Leeper said Tuesday, “both in terms of a public safety issue but also a pedestrian safety issue. Particularly around the swimming pool, there are vehicular-pedestrian conflicts were are very concerned about, and we have attempted to address [them] by this plan.”

Gun violence is also a concern, and Leeper acknowledged as much. He described the park expansion as “a safe area that will be safe for both children and members of the community.”

Surveillance video caught a gunfight near Ziegler Park in June. Eight people were caught in the crossfire of a gunfight on Main Street in August. A 14-year-old was shot to death by a 15-year-old suspect on Main Street in September.

City Administration and Cincinnati police introduced temporary barricades made of bike racks the day after the August shooting in an attempt to address the underlying conditions they said gave rise to it.

Those conditions centered around the party-like atmosphere that was common on Main Street through the summer, with sights including snack vendors, lawn chairs, grills, parked cars blaring loud music and large groups of people.

Officials argued the barricades—as well as parking restrictions, heightened police presence to keep foot traffic moving and health department permit enforcement—would keep the neighborhood safe.

Public pushback about accessibility and loss of business preceded the barricades’ removal. CPD has not clarified when exactly they were removed, but they were absent for the September shooting.

Over-the-Rhine residents were presented with designs for a pedestrianized Main Street in late August. Many spoke in favor of the concept, though concerns about loss of parking led some to rebuff it.

The Ziegler Park expansion is not directly tied to that effort, though it follows from the same premise.

Cincinnati City Council member Reggie Harris articulated that premise Monday, referencing Main Street’s impromptu sidewalk gatherings and those who take advantage of them for violent ends.

Harris noted the attendees are often people who feel “fundamentally not welcomed in the community” of Over-the-Rhine.

“To me, success is folks maybe don’t bring their own folding chair but they just walk to [Ziegler Park] and they maybe have a card game there... that we just give some shape to what is for many people naturally a community,” Harris said. “But also, being honest that there are nefarious actors that take advantage. So, there is some nuance to parse through.... What is community? And what people are coming to take advantage of that cupboard.”

Cincinnati City Council member and Budget and Finance Chair Greg Landsman highlighted the importance of public engagement.

“There’s just a community of folks who have been there forever, it’s just their space,” Landsman said. “There’s no question that the more they’re engaged in leading some of the design work and what happens in terms of activities will only make it better.”

