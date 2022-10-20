19-year-old accused of stabbing co-worker to death found incompetent to stand trial

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker to death at a Springdale restaurant has been found incompetent to stand trial, court records show.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan issued the order Thursday after a medical examiner’s evaluation earlier this week.

Jan Tolentino, 19, of Colerain Township, is accused of stabbing 32-year-old Paris Dismukes multiple times in the neck at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall in August.

According to court documents, Tolentino stabbed Dismukes because “a witch told him that the other man was going to shoot him in the head with a gun.”

Tolentino’s charges include murder and possession of drugs. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 25.

Court documents suggest Tolentino was possibly suffering from a mental health condition when the stabbing occurred, according to our medial partners at the Enquirer.

Tolentino “may have a mental disease or defect that made him unable to understand the wrongfulness of his acts at the time of his offense,” his attorneys said in court filings.

Shanahan ordered Tolentino to undergo up to a year of treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare before his competence is reevaluated.

