Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

19-year-old accused of stabbing co-worker to death found incompetent to stand trial

The stabbing happened at BJ’s Restaurant in Springdale, where both men worked.
1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall
1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.’s at Tri-County Mall
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker to death at a Springdale restaurant has been found incompetent to stand trial, court records show.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan issued the order Thursday after a medical examiner’s evaluation earlier this week.

Jan Tolentino, 19, of Colerain Township, is accused of stabbing 32-year-old Paris Dismukes multiple times in the neck at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall in August.

According to court documents, Tolentino stabbed Dismukes because “a witch told him that the other man was going to shoot him in the head with a gun.”

Tolentino’s charges include murder and possession of drugs. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 25.

Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino
Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

Court documents suggest Tolentino was possibly suffering from a mental health condition when the stabbing occurred, according to our medial partners at the Enquirer.

Tolentino “may have a mental disease or defect that made him unable to understand the wrongfulness of his acts at the time of his offense,” his attorneys said in court filings.

Shanahan ordered Tolentino to undergo up to a year of treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare before his competence is reevaluated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyaira Givens
Cincinnati girl, 13, guilty of murder for stabbing friend to death during spat over ‘a secret’
Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Cincinnati youth football coach shot dead in front of players
Jermaine Knox
1 dead, 1 hurt in College Hill double shooting
BCI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Fairfield Township Saturday night.
2 Fairfield Township officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is about to get a new domestic carrier.
CVG announces new domestic airline

Latest News

Ohio needs laws that do a better job protecting children from sex predators who victimize them,...
Father Drew rape victim, other activists call for Ohio law changes to protect kids from sex abuse
No charges against Tri-State police chief accused of ordering candidate’s arrest for political reasons
FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium.
Cincinnati Mayor declares Oct. 20 FC Cincinnati Day
Alabama Fish Bar is using a temporary walk-up window along Race Street since repairs on the...
Alabama Fish Bar reopens after truck crashes into building