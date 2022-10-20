Contests
Alabama Fish Bar reopens after truck crashes into building

Alabama Fish Bar is using a temporary walk-up window along Race Street since repairs on the...
Alabama Fish Bar is using a temporary walk-up window along Race Street since repairs on the storefront are not complete.(Alabama Fish Bar)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A little more than three weeks after a truck crashed into the Alabama Fish Bar, the popular Over-the-Rhine restaurant is once again serving customers.

The OTR staple is using a temporary walk-up window along Race Street since repairs on the storefront are not complete.

On Oct. 4, a Nissan Titan barreled into the restaurant resulting in its closure.

Until the materials needed to replace the permanent storefront arrive, Alabama Fish Bar will serve customers through the walk-up window.

The restaurant says construction on the storefront is expected to be completed in January 2023. The walk-up window will close once they fully reopen.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

